Updates on Liv Morgan and Adam Cole

– Liv Morgan will serve as the grand Marshall for NASCARs playoff Round of 12 cutoff race Bank of America Roval 400.

– Adam Cole on Twitch states he’s scheduled to actually undergo two surgeries on his ankle. Cole is set to have 4 screws and a plate inserted as part of recovery. Cole also says it’s the most painful injury he’s ever had and that it’ll be quite a while to make a full recovery and comeback.