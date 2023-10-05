Updates on Liv Morgan and Adam Cole

Oct 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Liv Morgan will serve as the grand Marshall for NASCARs playoff Round of 12 cutoff race Bank of America Roval 400.

Adam Cole on Twitch states he’s scheduled to actually undergo two surgeries on his ankle. Cole is set to have 4 screws and a plate inserted as part of recovery. Cole also says it’s the most painful injury he’s ever had and that it’ll be quite a while to make a full recovery and comeback.

