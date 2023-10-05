Tony Khan addresses the All In attendance

AEW President Tony Khan sets the record straight about the confusion over attendance record at Wembley Stadium in London.

The reason I announced the actual paid attendance 81,035 tickets sold, instead of saying over 85,000 tix distributed, is because our 81,035 sold at #AEWAllIn @WembleyStadium in London is the all-time ticket sales record, whereas WCW North Korea shows hold tix distributed record. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2023

81,035 is paid record attendance record, set by AEW All In.