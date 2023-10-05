Source: More AEW defections expected, matches announced for AEW Collision
– On AEW Dynamite last night, it was announced that FTR would defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Ricky Starks & Big Bill on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.
Plus, on this week’s episode of Dynamite, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue, and it was subsequently announced that she would face Kiera Hogan on Collision this week.
Here is the updated lineup for Saturday Night Collision this week:
AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill
Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan
– Plus for next week:
10/10
TITLE TUESDAY #AEWDynamite
On TBS 8pm ET/7pm CT@EdgeRatedR vs @luchasaurus
Women's World Title@Saraya vs @shidahikaru
International Title
Fenix v MOX 3
TNT Title #1 Contender@swerveconfident vs @bryandanielson@IAmJericho v Hobbs
Hangman vs @JayWhiteNZ
My Birthday
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 5, 2023
– According to Wrestling Observer Radio:
“Several” AEW contracts will be up at the end of the year, and WWE will be looking to sign all of the “key ones”.
WWE’s creative for Jade Cargill has been deemed as important, as “she’s not going to be the last person” to jump ship.