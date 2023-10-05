Source: More AEW defections expected, matches announced for AEW Collision

– On AEW Dynamite last night, it was announced that FTR would defend the AEW World Tag Team Championships against Ricky Starks & Big Bill on this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

Plus, on this week’s episode of Dynamite, ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm defeated Skye Blue, and it was subsequently announced that she would face Kiera Hogan on Collision this week.

Here is the updated lineup for Saturday Night Collision this week:

AEW World Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Ricky Starks & Big Bill

Toni Storm vs. Kiera Hogan

– Plus for next week:

– According to Wrestling Observer Radio:

“Several” AEW contracts will be up at the end of the year, and WWE will be looking to sign all of the “key ones”.

WWE’s creative for Jade Cargill has been deemed as important, as “she’s not going to be the last person” to jump ship.