Report: DIY reunion was supposed to happen months ago

According to Fightful, the DIY reunion was supposed to happen three months ago before WWE scrapped it. More specifically, on the June 19th episode, Ciampa was supposed to answer the World title open challenge, get attacked by Judgement Day and then saved by Johnny Gargano. This was in Cleveland and Gargano was backstage.

Plans had changed days prior before the story was scrapped all together. During those three months, Gargano was healthy and cleared to compete since April. He was just kept off television because there were no plans for him.