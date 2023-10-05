MJF vs Jay White for AEW World title to headline Full Gear 2023

The main event for Full Gear was set up last night with MJF defending his AEW World title against Bullet Club Gold’s Jay White.

Last night on Dynamite there was a continuation of the angle which closed the show last week where four masked men attacked White, laying him out backstage, as another mystery person wearing MJF’s devil mask watched.

This time, it was MJF who was outsmarted as The Gunns and Juice Robinson set MJF up for an attack by Jay White and White took MJF’s title, challenging him at Full Gear.

This is the first match on the Full Gear card which is more than a month away and the first AEW World title defense since All In at Wembley Stadium.