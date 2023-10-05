Julia Hart on where she stands as a performer

Speaking with Rick Ucchino for Cageside Seats, Julia Hart was asked to share her thoughts on where she stands as a performer.

“I just feel like I’ve done a whole 180. Especially, you know, she saw me when I was a little cheerleader and that was I think my second or third match in AEW. That was probably like my 10th match ever. So that’s crazy. She saw me at a very, you know, not experienced level. And then with the eye patch, I couldn’t see. I wasn’t confident. I didn’t know what I was doing.”

“So, she’s seen me at some really weak points, but now I feel like I’m just climbing up the ladder, getting more and more up there. I’m feeling so good right now. Last Wednesday when I wrestled Willow, after it, I was like that’s what I’m supposed to feel like after a match. I’m feeling really good.”

Hart has drawn praise for her character work and her presentation in recent months. When asked whether she feels like she’s starting to hit her stride, Hart seemingly agreed. She also stated that she has more ideas, as there’s a lot more she can do.

“Yeah, I feel like I still have so much more to give too, and so much more I can do with what I’m doing,” Hart said. “And I get so excited about more things. I’m like, wait, just focus on what you’re doing right now.”

“Because people like what you’re doing right now. You don’t need to be doing too much. So, I think I try not to get too ahead of myself as well, but I always have more ideas for later on. If I do need more ideas.”