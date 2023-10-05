Impact Report, 10/5/23

Oct 5, 2023 - by Scott Porter

Join us tonight for results from the latest episode from Impact Wrestling.  Mathew Rewholdt and Tom Hannifan are once again on the call.

* Tasha Steelz (with Deonna Purrazzo) vs. Impact Wrestling Knockouts Champion Killer Kelly (with Masha Slamovich).

* Country Whipping Match: ABC vs. John Skyler and Jai Vidal.

* Jake Something & Dirty Dango (with Alpha Bravo) & Champagne Singh & Eric Young & Jordynne Grace vs. Brian Myers & Mahabali Shera & KiLynn King & Jody Threat & Bully Ray.

* Moose (with Brian Myers) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar.

* Kon (with Deaner) vs. Josh Alexander.

 

