Hulk Hogan inks a new legends agreement with WWE

Speaking in a new interview with Chris Van Vliet, Hulk Hogan discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer noted that he recently signed a new legends deal with WWE.

“You know, I still work with the WWE all the time. I just renewed my deal with them, you know. And [Does that mean, we can hear your music hit sometime soon]. I hope so. It’s always fun to go out there. And maybe I can hang on to one of the wrestlers to get me out to the ring.

But it’s really crazy. Because when I was the world’s champion, you know, we sold a tonne of merchandise. We didn’t have the vehicle to the internet and the stuff that they have nowadays. But we sold a lot of stuff you know, back in the day.

The cartoon were very supportive of the merchandise and stuff like that. And you know, it was kind of strange because I think I had 350 licensees which are like individual deals, Frisbees, watches, headbands, chalk, kites, potty seats, tennis shoes, whatever it may be. And now that I’m kind of like Jimmy Hart says, well, baby, baby, what’s old is new again. What’s old is new again. And I said, Jimmy, you’re right.

I’ve been approving merchandise every day, I get new stuff coming in. And I’m up to like, 850,000, you know, like, 900,000 pieces of merchandise. I’m sorry, I’m mistaken it’s 300 different agencies. I’m up to 900 licensees not 900,000. I’m thinking wrong. But instead of 300 deals for Frisbees, or whatever, it’s up to almost 900. Yeah. So it’s like, I’m Elvis is still alive. You know, it’s kind of scary. I don’t know. So but it’s just amazing how the fans have made this live forever, you know, it’s amazing.”