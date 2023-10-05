Christian Cage tells Adam Copeland to go f*ck himself on Dynamite!

Adam Copeland’s first Dynamite didn’t end as expected with his best friend Christian Cage telling him: “Go f*ck yourself!”

Copeland was in the main event segment of the show for an in-ring promo where he explained why he came to AEW and the guys he would love to get in the ring with.

He also said he loves new challenges and when he asked his daughters what should he do, if he should retire or or continue, his nine-year-old kid told him to go and have fun with “Uncle Jay.”

Christian came out and Copeland tried to talk some sense into him and told him that finally, for the first time in over 20 years, they’re together again and they could team up to face The Young Bucks, FTR, and others and show everyone why they are one of the best tag teams in the world.

Copeland handed Christian his mic and Christian went for the hug as fans cheered. And then came the swerve.

“Go f*ck yourself,” Cage told Copeland, and then exited the ring as a shocked Rated-R Superstar stood in the middle of the ring.

The whole 14-minute segment can be seen below.