Anthony Bowens comments on Adam Copeland’s AEW debut

AEW Trios Champion Anthony Bowens was a recent guest on In The Kliq. When asked about Adam Copeland’s debut at WrestleDream, Bowens said he’s excited and hopes he’ll be able to interact with him in an AEW ring soon.

“I’m excited, man. You can see the energy that guy brings, and we see how excited the fans were, and the company and everybody out there is just as excited. Hopefully, we get opportunities to make some memories with Adam in the ring. Five-second scissor, live scissor celebration. There’s so many things that we can do with him. Of course, I’d love to get in the ring and square up with him one day, so I’m very excited to have Adam, and I can’t wait to see what all unfolds.”

“We get a lot of comparisons to DX, we get comparisons to early 2000s Edge and Christian, but we like to say we’re the very first Acclaimed. We like to look back and try and learn from the past, but we’re also trying to blaze our own trail and be creative and have fun and do things in our very own unique way.”