AEW continue to stack up Title Tuesday episode of Dynamite

Much like WWE is doing, AEW is also loading up this Tuesday’s special episode of Dynamite which will go head-to-head with NXT.

Titled Title Tuesday, this episode so far features a total of two title matches and six other non-title matches, including the in-ring debut of Adam Copeland.

Saraya vs Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women’s title and Rey Fenix vs Jon Moxley for the AEW International title are two title matches announced so far while Bryan Danielson and Swerve Strickland go one-on-one in a TNT title number one contender’s match.

Also, Jay White takes on Hangman Page, Chris Jericho battles Powerhouse Hobbs, and Adam Copeland gets his first AEW match against Luchasaurus.

It will also be Tony Khan’s birthday so there might be something done for him on the show as well.

Both AEW and WWE are going all out – pun intended – with these two episodes in their first head-to-head encounter in a year.