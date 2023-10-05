10/4/23 AEW Viewership down despite Adam Copeland’s debut

Oct 5, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

Last night’s Dynamite garnered its second lowest viewership of the year, 800,000 tuned in to see Adam Copeland’s first AEW promo.

Last week’s episode drew 855,000 viewers.

