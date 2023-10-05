10/4/23 AEW Viewership down despite Adam Copeland’s debut

Last night’s Dynamite garnered its second lowest viewership of the year, 800,000 tuned in to see Adam Copeland’s first AEW promo.

AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:

800,000 viewers

P18-49 rating: 0.28 pic.twitter.com/CuyiP1LAef — Wrestlenomics (@wrestlenomics) October 5, 2023

Last week’s episode drew 855,000 viewers.

