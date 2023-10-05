10/4/23 AEW Viewership down despite Adam Copeland’s debut
Last night’s Dynamite garnered its second lowest viewership of the year, 800,000 tuned in to see Adam Copeland’s first AEW promo.
AEW Dynamite last night on TBS:
800,000 viewers
P18-49 rating: 0.28 pic.twitter.com/CuyiP1LAef
Last week’s episode drew 855,000 viewers.
