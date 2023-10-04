Josh Alexander on his current list of preferred tag team partners

In a recent Sportskeeda interview, IMPACT’s Josh Alexander was asked about the prospect of reuniting with his former tag team partner, AEW’s Ethan Page (via Fightful). Alexander explained that working in different promotions has separated the duo and offered a few other names as more likely candidates if he were to consider resuming tag team work. You can find a few highlights from Alexander on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On if he’d reunite with Page for tag team matches: “We kind of play in separate sandboxes and we really don’t have much of a relationship anymore because of that. I’m really not focused on anything tag team wrestling. If I were to tag would anybody, honestly, I don’t think Ethan Page would be my first pick right now.”

On his current list of preferred tag team partners: “It’s tough to say now going into Bound For Glory, but I think I would have to pick Alex Shelley as my partner, even though he has a long and storied history with Motor City Machine Guns. I think the blend together would be nice. If I had to pick anybody else, it’d be Mike Bailey, just for the Canadian Connection and hopefully we can bring back Team Canada 2.0 one day.”