Jade Cargill expected to be part of the Raw brand

PWInsider.com is reporting that Jade Cargill is expected to land on Monday Night Raw moving forward and be part of the red brand.

Cargill is keeping herself busy, starting her second week at the WWE Performance Center where she is undergoing further training, learning things the “WWE way.”

PWInsider also adds that she will also soon be making her WWE television debut, with sources believe it will come before the end of this month.

WWE has made a big deal out of her signing and commentators have put over Cargill big time, calling her a “game changer.” She is the second star from AEW to move to WWE following Cody Rhodes.

A few days ago she posted a tweet asking fans who they want to be her first “victim” and added the hashtag #WWERaw.