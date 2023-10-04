Dominik Mysterio regains the NXT North American title with the help of Judgment Day

The Judgment Day is once again running with most titles as Dominik Mysterio defeated Trick Williams in his North American title rematch last night on NXT just a few days after he lost it at No Mercy.

All of Judgment Day – including Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Finn Balor – along with an assist from JD McDonagh, all had a hand in helping Mysterio beat Williams.

While Trick did his best to fight them off, the numbers were stacked against him and when Priest slid the MITB briefcase for Mysterio to use, the referee got wind of it and took it away. That was enough for a distraction for Finn Balor to whack Williams with the tag team title and Mysterio followed with a frog splash for the win.

Mysterio was told by Rhea Ripley on Raw that if he didn’t win the title then he should not bother going back home.

Earlier in the broadcast, former NXT champion Carmelo Hayes offered his services to corner Williams in his match but Williams wanted to do it by himself.