Cena on Grayson Waller, Adam Copeland on new match possibilities, NXT viewership, and more
– John Cena (via The Bump):
“Grayon Waller reminds me a whole lot of The Miz. A lot. For all of Miz’s confidence/arrogance issues, he’s been here for 19-years. He’s one of the most reliable, decorated, and elite performers in WWE history.”
– Adam Copeland on new match possibilities now that he’s joined AEW:
“I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that.”
– Last night’s NXT drew 857,000 viewers. Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid
– Impact has announced:
BREAKING: @Walking_Weapon will face @WillOspreay the day after #BoundForGlory at #BoundForGloryFallout on October 22 at Cicero Stadium in Chicago, and if Alexander wins at Bound For Glory it'll be a World Title match!
