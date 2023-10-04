Cena on Grayson Waller, Adam Copeland on new match possibilities, NXT viewership, and more

– John Cena (via The Bump):

“Grayon Waller reminds me a whole lot of The Miz. A lot. For all of Miz’s confidence/arrogance issues, he’s been here for 19-years. He’s one of the most reliable, decorated, and elite performers in WWE history.”

– Adam Copeland on new match possibilities now that he’s joined AEW:

“I’ve never wrestled at Wrestle Kingdom. I’ve never wrestled at Tokyo Dome. How about a match against Kazuchika Okada? That would be pretty cool. I’m pretty excited by that.”

– Last night’s NXT drew 857,000 viewers. Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

– Impact has announced: