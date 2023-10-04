Alexa Bliss shows her baby bump (pix), Copeland on shooting the muscle car vignette, Strickland note, more

– Adam Copeland speaks:

Adam Copeland on making his AEW debut, shooting the muscle car vignette with Darby Allin, meeting some old known and new folks backstage, and what he plans to do ahead. This man is already having so much fun. pic.twitter.com/QCY6Fqm6Yb — Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 (@DrainBamager) October 4, 2023

– Swerve Strickland via Muscle Man Malcom: “I’ve never been big on having a manager, but there’s something Prince Nana that makes him so special that we mesh so well. With me being the brooding persona that I am and him just being so enjoyable and meshing with the music, that goes to show you camaraderie is really big right now.”

– Alexa Bliss posted….

– Fred Rosser will be taking on Scorpio Sky on ROH this Thursday.