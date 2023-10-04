AEW celebrates fourth year anniversary of Dynamite tonight

Dynamite will celebrate its fourth year anniversary tonight with a live episode from the Stockton Arena in Stockton, California.

Headlining the show tonight, much to the surprise of nobody, is the debut of Adam Copeland on Dynamite who will be speaking to the fans for the first time since he left WWE and joined AEW.

Only two matches have been announced for the show so far and these are Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho vs Sammy Guevara and Konosuke Takeshita and Rey Fenix defends his AEW International title against Nick Jackson of The Young Bucks.