Adam Copeland says WWE not mad at him, Mick Foley says he is watching wrestling again

– In a recent episode of Foley Is Pod, wrestling legend Mick Foley shared his thoughts on how today’s WWE landscape evokes memories of the Attitude Era.

Foley on watching WWE again:

“I have started watching again, I have to tell you, I really find Raw enjoyable. I think Triple H deserves a lot of [credit] — and no that’s not a sign that I want to go back there under a contract, just because I’m complimenting Triple H. I think they’ve got some great long-term storylines going on. I think they’re adding great talent and it reminds me of like, late 1999, specifically early 2000.”

Regarding the similarities:

“When we had, I think a 10-man tag team match in Dallas and it was just like, from beginning to end, it was just a phenomenal reaction. It was like everybody in that ring was over. So, WWE and its roster are kind of reminding me of those days, because there are a lot of characters that are working well.”

– Adam Copeland via SI:

“That was the perfect ending. And I guarantee you this–WWE is not mad. I’m not mad.

I’ve received so many texts from the office, from the travel department, from the talent relations department, from the music department, from the performers, from the big suits, and none of them are mad.

They’re happy for me.”