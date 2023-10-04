Adam Copeland celebrates with fans after WrestleDream goes off the air

AEW has uploaded a video of Adam Copeland high-fiving everyone at ringside following his arrival at WrestleDream.

At one point, Copeland went through the crowd and walked around the arena acknowledging the thousands of fans and took selfies. The Rated-R Superstar was clearly having the time of his life and looked really happy to be there.

As he walked to the back, his over-excited friends Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood stood in the entrance way and embraced Copeland before he disappeared backstage.

Speaking of Adam Copeland, his wife Beth Phoenix has been confirmed as the one who says “You think you know him” in the remixed part of his Metalingus theme song.