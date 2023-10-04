10/4/23 AEW Dynamite: Four-Year Anniversary Show Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Stockton, California.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega. Jericho says it is hard to believe they’ve been here for four years, and that he and Omega started as enemies. Jericho says they are aligned now to take on the Don Callis Family, and then Adam Copeland walks up. Copeland says he is happy to be here for the anniversary and wishes Jericho and Omega luck. Copeland and Jericho shake hands, and then Omega said Copeland had him at the “edge” of his seat. They shake hands and say it’s good to meet each other.

—

Match #1 – AEW International Championship Match: Rey Fenix (c) (w/Alex Abrahantes and Penta El Zero Miedo) vs. Nick Jackson (w/Matt Jackson)

Fenix applies a wrist-lock, but Jackson turns it into one of his own and takes Fenix down with a side-headlock take down. Fenix gets free, and then they exchange shoulder tackles. Fenix trips Jackson up, but Jackson comes back with an overhand chop. Fenix delivers one of his own, and then they exchange chops. Fenix kicks Jackson in the midsection and gets a sunset flip for a two count. Jackson also gets a quick two count, and then goes to work on Fenix’s injured arm. Jackson goes for a power bomb to the floor, but Fenix counters out and drops Jackson with an arm-drag. Jackson slams Fenix into the barricade and charges, but Fenix sends him into the crowd. Fenix delivers a quick shot and goes for a PK on the barricade. Jackson dodges it and drops Fenix with a hurricanrana. Jackson gets Fenix back in the ring, but Fenix comes back with a chop.

Jackson trips Fenix in the ropes and delivers a Backstabber out of the corner. Jackson goes for a PK on the apron, but Fenix dodges and Jackson kicks the ring post. Fenix spikes Jackson on the apron as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jackson delivers a knee strike in the corner. Jackson follows with an enzuigiri and a few right hands, but Fenix comes back with a knee strike of his own. They exchange superkicks and beat the ten count. They exchange more shots, and then Fenix drops Jackson with a hurricanrana and gets a two count. Jackson goes for a moonsault from the apron, but his injured foot allows Fenix to come back. Jackson gets Fenix back into the ring and drops him with a spike face-buster. Jackson goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Jackson goes for the BTE Trigger, but Fenix gets to his feet. Jackson delivers a chop and a roundhouse kick. Jackson grabs his foot again and goes to the ropes, but Fenix cuts him off and delivers a few shots. Jackson counters with an avalanche cutter and goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out. Jackson delivers a poison-rana and follows with a destroyer. Jackson goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out.|

Jackson delivers a pair of knee strikes, and then follows with the BTE Trigger. Jackson goes for the cover, but Fenix kicks out again. Fenix blocks a superkick and props Jackson in the ropes. Fenix kicks Jackson in the face and connects with a splash. Fenix goes for the cover, but Jackson kicks out. Fenix picks Jackson up, but Jackson rolls through for a two count. Fenix counters right back and gets a three count with a high-stack pin.

Winner and still AEW International Champion: Rey Fenix

—

Footage of Adam Cole hanging out with Roderick Strong and The Kingdom airs. It’s hard to make out what they are saying due to some AEW/TBS audio issues. Cole helps move some furniture around and then says he’ll take to Strong again soon. Strong tells him not to leave yet and says he really does need Cole’s help.

—

Match #2 – Singles Match: Griff Garrison vs. Wardlow

Wardlow knocks Garrison into the corner and drives his shoulder into his midsection repeatedly. Wardlow stomps Garrison down, and then delivers the Powerbomb Symphony with five power bombs before the referee calls for the bell.

Winner via referee stoppage: Wardlow

-After the match, Wardlow immediately hops the barricade and leaves through the crowd.

—

Footage of Adam Copeland’s debut at WrestleDream from this past Sunday airs. Copeland will speak later tonight.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Don Callis and Konosuke Takeshita. Callis says AEW was shaken to its foundation by Sammy Guevara pinning Jericho at WrestleDream. Callis says Guevara has been deemed unable to perform tonight, but there are plenty of young athletes who would like the opportunity to join he and Takeshita tonight. Callis says the man he chose is Kyle Fletcher, and then says he will ultimately win the war against Jericho and Omega no matter what it takes.

—

The Adam Cole/Roderick Strong segment from earlier re-airs with better audio. Strong gives Cole a scooter so they can move around Strong’s house together, and then the part with Cole moving Strong’s furniture airs again.

—

Match #3 – AEW World Trios Championship Match: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster vs. Kip Sabian and The Butcher and The Blade (w/Penelope Ford)

Sabian, Butcher, and Blade attack Gunn and The Acclaimed before the bell, but Gunn and The Acclaimed take advantage and slam them into the barricade. Gunn and The Acclaimed scissor in the ring, and then Caster gets Blade into the ring as the bell rings. Butcher comes in and double-teams Caster with Blade. Sabian kicks Bowens in the face on the outside, and then takes The Acclaimed out with a springboard moonsault as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Caster delivers a few shots to Butcher. Bowens and Sabian tag in, and then Bowens delivers shots to Sabian and Blade. Bowens drops Blade to the outside and delivers right hands to Sabian and Butcher. Bowens drops Sabian with a Famouser and goes for the cover, but Butcher breaks it up. Gunn and The Acclaimed triple-team Butcher, and then do the same to Sabian. The Acclaimed slam Sabian down, and Bowens gets the pin fall.

Winners and still AEW World Trios Champions: Daddy Ass Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed

—

The final installment of “Toni Storm: Portrait of a Star” airs. Storm freaks out that her career has been going on for 14 years, and then RJ City tells her that she isn’t even old. Storm says that she is timeless, and then we see that “Timeless” Toni Storm will premier later tonight.

—

Footage of the match between Bryan Danielson and Zack Sabre Jr at WrestleDream airs. Danielson says he was happy that he got to perform at that level, and then Sabre calls him a scoundrel for knocking him out. Danielson says Sabre doesn’t have the heart or soul that he has to go out there and compete.

—

Footage of the match between Adam Page and Swerve Strickland at WrestleDream airs. Page says maybe Strickland was onto something when he thought he could just come and take what he wants, but then rethinks and says Strickland is wrong.

—

Footage of the confrontation between Jay White and MJF from last week’s Dynamite airs, followed by footage of White being assaulted by a group of guys, including one wearing MJF’s devil mask. Following this, Bullet Club Gold, minus White, make their way to the ring. They talk about MJF and says the reason he jumped White backstage is because he is scared of him. Juice Robinson calls MJF out, and he comes to the stage. MJF insults The Gunns and Robinson, and then says he has done a lot of bad things in AEW. MJF lists things that he has done, including throwing Jericho off a cage, whipping Cody Rhodes with his belt, giving multiple children concussion-like symptoms in a game of dodgeball, and almost getting AEW taking off the air by insulting Tony Khan.

MJF says is a scumbag, but he knows for a fact that he did not attack White. MJF says is they don’t want to talk it out, they can have a Stockton Street Fight and comes to the ring. They all three back out of the ring, and then White appears from behind MJF and drops him with the Bladerunner. The Gunns and Robinson get back into the ring, and then White grabs the AEW World title and holds it in the air. White goes to lay the title on MJF, but takes it with him instead as Bullet Club Gold leave the ring.

At the top of the ramp, White says MJF’s cheap parlor tricks don’t work on him because he is a step above everyone else. White says no one believes a word that comes out of MJF’s mouth and they aren’t buying what he is selling. White says they know the real MJF and calls him a filthy, dirty liar and a slimy, gutless coward. White says AEW needs a champion who is truly elite, and that is now MJF. White challenges MJF to a title match at Full Gear on November 18th.

MJF says if White wants him at Full Gear, he’s on and accepts the match.

—

Renee Paquette interviews Hook and Orange Cassidy. Cassidy says they would have been great AEW World Tag Team Champions if they had become the number one contenders, and then says Hook is still a great champion. Hook says Cassidy should be a great champion again and says Cassidy should be challenging Fenix next week instead of Jon Moxley. Cassidy says he was champion for 11 months and Moxley was only champion for three weeks, but it’s whatever.

—

Match #4 – Tag Team Match: Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega vs. Konosuke Takeshita and Kyle Fletcher (w/Don Callis)

Jericho and Takeshita start the match with a lock-up. Takeshita goes behind for a waist-lock, but Jericho turns it into a side-headlock. Takeshita drops Jericho with a shoulder tackle, but Jericho comes right back and they exchange shots. Jericho drops Takeshita with a shoulder tackle and Omega tags in. Omega delivers elbows to Takeshita’s head, and follows with a chop. Jericho tags back in, but Omega clubs Takeshita in the back. Jericho and Omega double-suplex Takeshita and Jericho stands on Takeshita’s chest for a one count. Takeshita comes back with a rake of the eyes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Jericho hits the Lionsault on Fletcher. Omega tags in and drops Fletcher and Takeshita with shots. Omega delivers a back elbow to Fletcher and puts him in the corner. Takeshita cuts Omega off, but Omega drops him with a rolling senton and drops Fletcher with a Backstabber. Omega goes for a snap-dragon suplex, but Takeshita comes back with elbow strikes. Fletcher drops Omega with a half-and-half suplex and delivers a thrust kick to Jericho. Fletcher and Takeshita deliver kicks to Omega and Jericho in the corners. Takeshita drops Jericho with a Blue Thunder Bomb as Fletcher drops Omega with a Michinoku Driver. They go for a double cover, but Omega and Jericho both kick out. Fletcher delivers more shots to Omega, but Omega comes back with a snap-dragon suplex. Jericho tags in and chops Flethcer in the corner.

Jericho follows with a corner clothesline and sets him up top. Jericho delivers a few chops and climbs up. Jericho delivers a series of right hands and drops Fletcher with a hurricanrana. Takeshita drops Jericho with a lariat, Omega drops Takeshita with a knee strike, and then Fletcher drops Omega with a pair of kicks and a brain buster. Jericho and Fletcher exchange shots as they get to their feet, and then drop each other right back down as the show heads to a commercial.