10/2/23 WWE Raw Viewership

This week’s WWE Monday Night Raw viewership figures have been released. As reported by Brandon Thurston from WrestleNomics, the latest episode garnered an average of 1.511 million viewers on USA Network, showing an increase from the previous week’s 1.465 million.

In the key 18-49 demographic, the average rating climbed to 0.48, a rise from last week’s 0.41.

Serving as the final episode before Fastlane, the program faced stiff competition from an NFL game broadcast on ESPN and ABC, which was the night’s standout event.

Click here for the 2023 Wrestling TV Viewership grid

