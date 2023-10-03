WWE NXT Results 10/3/23

The fallout from WWE NXT No Mercy 2023 goes down tonight.

WWE NXT returns tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL.

On tap for tonight’s show is Trick Williams vs. Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship, Gigi Dolin vs. Blair Davenport, Butch & Tyler Bate vs. Gallus, an appearance by Becky Lynch, the start of the 2023 Women’s Breakout Tournament and more.

Featured below are complete WWE NXT results from Tuesday, October 3, 2023. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live from 8-10pm EST. on the USA Network.

WWE NXT RESULTS (10/3/2023)

John Cena’s “WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.” opening signature airs and then we shoot into an elaborate video package looking back at Saturday’s NXT No Mercy 2023 premium live event.

Becky Lynch Kicks Off This Week’s Show

After the package wraps up, we shoot inside the CWC and we hear the familiar sounds of Becky Lynch’s theme song. “N-BEX-T” kicks off this week’s show, as “The Man” heads to the ring with her NXT Women’s Championship in-hand.

Lynch settles in the ring and mentions how she is not cleared to compete. The fans boo. She says that’s okay because Tiffany Stratton isn’t either, because they beat the ever-loving crap out of each other. She then brings up night one of Halloween Havoc.

She mentions having a roadblock in front of her in the form of Tegan Nox. Before she can continue, Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and out she comes. She says she’s never had the chance to tell her this. She brings up Becky Lynch’s NXT debut date. She says it was the first episode of NXT she ever saw.

Valkyria says she saw an Irish girl in the ring and she started training the very next week because of how inspired she was. She says she knows she’s “The Man.” She asks if she knows what she’s done for people back home, for Irish wrestling, for her. She says she’ll never forget being at the biggest Irish show ever and they showed Lynch’s face and the fans roared.