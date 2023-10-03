WWE News and Notes
– Fightful reports Mustafa Ali was scheduled to win the NXT North American Championship prior to his release.
– John Cena on his WWE future Via Namastey India Special:
“I’m leaning towards 50, and I don’t know how much longer I will be physically able to do it…”
– Arianna Grace tweeted…
I AM GLAMOUR 🥰👸🏻💋
Making history as first ever two time breakout tournament entrant, I’m already winning and it’s barely begun!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Cok1xxP5w3
— Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 3, 2023
– Drew McIntyre looking sharp at the People’s Choice awards…
The Scottish Cowboy and his Smokin’ Ace 🖤🤠@peopleschoice #PCCAs @nbc @peacock pic.twitter.com/20nTablsnZ
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) September 29, 2023