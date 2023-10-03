WWE News and Notes

– Fightful reports Mustafa Ali was scheduled to win the NXT North American Championship prior to his release.

– John Cena on his WWE future Via Namastey India Special:

“I’m leaning towards 50, and I don’t know how much longer I will be physically able to do it…”

– Arianna Grace tweeted…

I AM GLAMOUR 🥰👸🏻💋

Making history as first ever two time breakout tournament entrant, I’m already winning and it’s barely begun!!! 👏👏👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/Cok1xxP5w3 — Arianna Grace (@AriannaGraceWWE) October 3, 2023

– Drew McIntyre looking sharp at the People’s Choice awards…