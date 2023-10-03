WWE Announces Cody Rhodes For Next Week’s NXT
Next week’s episode of WWE NXT is a big one.
On this week’s post-No Mercy episode of the show, several big announcements were made regarding next week’s show.
As previously announced, Asuka will be coming to NXT for a one-on-one showdown against Roxanne Perez. If Perez wins, she gets a match with Kiana James.
Also announced earlier this evening is Carmelo Hayes, with John Cena in his corner, against Bron Breakker in a battle of former NXT World Champions.
In an update, WWE has also announced that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes will be at the show to make a “major announcement.”
Make sure to join us here at 8/7c every Tuesday night for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.
