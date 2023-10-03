Trish Stratus and Lita join the pop culture extravaganza Comic Con Revolution

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Ontario, California (October 3, 2023) Get ready, wrestling fans! Two of WWE’s most iconic and trailblazing female superstars, Trish Stratus and Lita, are set to make a special guest appearance at Comic Con Revolution in Ontario, California. The Inland Empires number one pop culture event is scheduled to take place at the Ontario Convention Center on May 18 & 19, 2024, offering fans a unique opportunity to meet and interact with these legendary athletes.

Trish Stratus, (WWE Hall of Fame 2013) known as one of the greatest female wrestlers of all time, and Lita, (WWE Hall of Fame 2014) with her high-flying wrestling style, have captivated audiences around the world throughout their careers in WWE. They have left an indelible mark on the wrestling industry and continue to be celebrated by fans of all ages.

During their appearance at Comic Con Revolution, Trish Stratus and Lita will be available for autograph signings, professional photo opportunities, and engaging panel discussions where they will share behind-the-scenes stories from their illustrious wrestling careers.

“In the world of professional wrestling competitors like Trish and Lita are what keep fans tuning in week after week and year after year,” said Co-Owner and Founder James Ross. “The addition of these two hall of fame icons adds a thrilling element of nostalgia and excitement for wrestling enthusiasts attending CCR.”

Guests Scheduled To Appear: Ming Chen, Amamda Conner, Ashley Eckstein (Ahsoka Tano), Adam Kubert, Matt Lanter (Anakin Skywalker), Jimmy Palmiott & James Arnold Taylor (Obi-Wan Kenobi) with more guests announced every week.

Go to www.comicconrevolution.com for show information, tickets, photo ops as well as the latest updates about CCR 2024

Comic Con Revolution

To purchase tickets visit www.CCRTix.com

Location

Ontario Convention Center

2000 East Convention Center Way

Ontario, CA 91764

Hours

Saturday, May 18, 2023 – 10am (9am with advance ticket purchase) – 6pm

Sunday, May 19, 2023 – 11am (10am with advance ticket purchase) – 5pm