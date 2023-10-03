Title Match Announced For NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 1

You can officially pencil in the first match for the first night of the annual Halloween Havoc special themed-events.

On the post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night in Orlando, FL., a triple-threat title eliminator was held to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Lyra Valkyria would go on to defeat Indi Hartwell and Roxanne Perez to earn the next shot at the champion. She will face the winner of the Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox title showdown on Raw at NXT Halloween Havoc: Night 1 on October 24, 2023.

