Sami Callihan on why he left Impact Wrestling

Sami Callihan tells Fightful why he left IMPACT Wrestling:

“It’s one of those things, we could not come to an agreement on what I need to be paid to stay because I believed I offered more than what was really happening.

In professional wrestling, I think I’m more than just a professional wrestler at this point. I think I’ve proven that time and time again. I think my fingertips and blueprint is all over professional wrestling, not only on an independent scale, on national television scale at his point. We just could not come to terms.

I think both parties thought we were gonna figure out something, so it kept kinda getting pushed back and pushed back. Then when push came to shove, it just didn’t work out.”