Rey Mysterio joins Kevin Hart on Cold As Balls

Rey Mysterio has joined Kevin Hart for a season nine episode of Cold As Balls on the LOL Network.

In Cold As Balls, Hart and his guest sit down in a bath tub full of ice and talk a variety of topics, in this case professional wrestling.

Mysterio showed up with his United States title and of course his mask for this 13-minute episode while Hart also donned a luchador mask before Rey told him it’s “bullsh-t” and to take it off…revealing it was an impostor!

The U.S. champ said that part of his routine every morning is to take an ice plunge and Hart said then it shouldn’t be an issue to get his ass into the ice tub. Hart couldn’t do it himself as he was injured, telling Mysterio that he “broke his dick.”

Mysterio also talked about his family, working with his son Dominik, wrestling Dominik at WrestleMania, the origin of his mask, and much more.