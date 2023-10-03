Notes on Brian Pillman Jr. and Mike Santana

– Mike Santana (via In The Weeds):

“There is a lot of personal stuff, but that’s between him and me and for us to deal with. We both decided to be professionals. It’s our job. We decided to do that job.

Did I initially want to do it? No, I didn’t feel like there was a need for me, personally, but we’re pros and we have a job, so let’s do our job and make the best of it”

– USA Network has released a new article confirming that Brian Pillman Jr. has signed with WWE. While this has already been known for a few months this is the first acknowledgement of the signing by WWE, who has already been teasing his arrival with some new vignettes on NXT.

The article reads:

The rumors are true: Brian Pillman, Jr. is the latest pro wrestling prodigy to make the jump to WWE! Following in the footsteps of megastar-in-the-making Jade Cargill is Pillman, Jr., who eagle-eyed members of the WWE Universe noticed making a blink-and-you-missed-it appearance during NXT No Mercy on September 30.

It’s yet another savvy signing by WWE as they pluck yet another aspiring Superstar away from the competition and welcome another world-class athlete to the WWE locker room. Here’s why the WWE Universe should be excited for the eventual in-ring debut of Brian Pillman, Jr.!