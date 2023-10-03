Nikki and Brie Garcia return with new TV show titled Twin Love

Brie and Nikki Garcia will be back on television starting November 17 with their new show titled Twin Love, airing on Prime Video.

Twin Love is a new social dating experiment which explores the love lives of identical twins and comes from the producers of Love Island.

In the show, 10 set of twins split up and are placed in two houses of identical casts where they will begin their search of love.

“With double the fun and drama, the series will discover if their inherent similarities extend to their romantic desires,” the press release says. “When separated from their twin brothers and sisters — some for the first time ever — will they pursue the same identical partners? Or will their choices be dramatically different?”

Nikki is also returning as a host of Barmageddon when the series returns on USA Network on November 13.