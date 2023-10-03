Johnny Gargano returns to WWE television

As seen during the main event of WWE RAW on October 2nd, Gunther retained his Intercontinental title against Tommaso Ciampa. After the match, Imperium attacked Ciampa but Johnny Gargano made the save. The two hugged after RAW went off the air.

This was Gargano’s first appearance on RAW in several months. In the spring, Gargano reportedly re-aggravated the shoulder injury that kept him out of action for most of January and it was rumored that Gargano and Ciampa would reunite as DIY in WWE once Gargano returned.