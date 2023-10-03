Jade Cargill Update

– PWInsider is reporting that early word going around backstage at WWE is that Jade Cargill will be on Raw.

– She is also rumored to be in the building for WWE “FastLane” in Indianapolis Indiana this Saturday.

– Dave Meltzer on Cargill leaving AEW to join WW:

“She’s probably not gonna be the last person to do this. There’s a lot of inevitabilities. There’ll be people going in both directions, but right now, one company is dominant over the other.

“This is very much a situation, I would say, comparable to late ’80s/early ’90s WCW. I mean, they’re not as bad – AEW’s not nearly as bad off. But it’s just one of those things, it’s the evolution or whatever. I really see a lot of AEW as history repeating itself.”