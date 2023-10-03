Adam Copeland on when he actually signed with AEW

As seen during the 2023 AEW WrestleDream PPV event, Adam Copeland (Edge) made his debut with the company. During an interview with CBSSports.com, Copeland revealed that he actually signed his contract with AEW…

“It wasn’t until my [WWE] contract was up on [September 21st]. It wasn’t until then. So it was really, really quick to get everything done and get everything dialed in. Figuring out so many things like getting with Alter Bridge and getting the music and doing all of those things. There were nine or 10 days.”

Copeland also mentioned Jay Reso (Christian Cage) as being a factor in his decision to join AEW…

“I didn’t know immediately, but I thought that’s where I wanted to go. I really thought that working with Jay again was what I wanted to do and how I pictured it in a perfect world. Beth said, ‘What’s your perfect world? ‘I was like, ‘My perfect world is that I end my career with Jay.’ So suddenly that perfect world looked like it could be there. It’s tough to pass that up.”