9/30/23 AEW Collision Viewership

The September 30th 2023 edition of AEW Collision, which went up against the 2023 WWE NXT No Mercy PLE and football, set new record-low viewership with 327,000 viewers and a 0.08 rating in the P18-49 demo. The September 23rd 2023 edition of Collision, without WWE competition, fared better with 562,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating in the P18-49 demo. The September 2nd 2023 edition of Collision, which went up against the 2023 WWE Payback PLE and football, was the previously record-low with 345,000 viewers and a 0.11 rating in the P18-49 demo.

Wrestlenomics.com wrote the following in regards to this week’s viewership…

“A new low for Collision in both total viewership and P18-49. Collision went against NXT No Mercy on Peacock and, as it has each week since early September, college football competition.”