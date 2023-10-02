WWE Announces Top Raw Stars For Friday’s SmackDown

The final show before Saturday’s WWE premium live event is going to be a star-studded affair.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Cody Rhodes took part in an interview segment with Jackie Redmond, where he made a big announcement regarding this week’s WWE on FOX blue brand show.

“The American Nightmare” mentioned that The Judgment Day plans to be at WWE Friday Night SmackDown this coming Friday night, and that he would be at the show as well.

Cody noted that he won’t be going alone, and that “Main Event” Jey Uso, his partner for the WWE Tag-Team Championship showdown against The Judgment Day at WWE Fastlane 2023, will be with him.

