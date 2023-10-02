WWE acknowledges the passing of Russ Francis
WWE took to social media to express condolences to the family of Russ Francis, former NFL player and competitor at Wrestlemania 2.
WWE is saddened to learn that former NFL player and Super Bowl Champion Russ Francis, a competitor in the 20-man Battle Royal at WrestleMania 2, has passed away.
WWE extends its condolences to Francis’ family, friends and fans. https://t.co/s0XwZdrK6z
— WWE (@WWE) October 2, 2023
All Pro TE Russ Francis died in a plane crash yesterday at the age of 70. Russ won a Super Bowl with the 49ers and was a former HS javelin record holder. Francis competed 6 times in the Superstars placing 3rd at the 1980 Worlds and winning the 1981 prelim. From the 1981 finals.. pic.twitter.com/CykZOpO8gd
— Superstars Competition (@SuperstarsComp) October 2, 2023