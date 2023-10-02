WWE acknowledges the passing of Russ Francis

WWE took to social media to express condolences to the family of Russ Francis, former NFL player and competitor at Wrestlemania 2.

WWE is saddened to learn that former NFL player and Super Bowl Champion Russ Francis, a competitor in the 20-man Battle Royal at WrestleMania 2, has passed away.

WWE extends its condolences to Francis’ family, friends and fans. https://t.co/s0XwZdrK6z

