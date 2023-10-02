Videos: Edge makes his AEW debut

Christian and Wayne beat down Darby until Sting comes down to fight off the duo. Luchasaurus comes down and they gang up on Sting 3 on 1. Christian grabs two chairs and is ready for a ConChairTo. The lights go out and we get a video of someone getting into a car and speeding to the arena.

Metalingus hits and out comes Adam Copeland. Adam takes the chair from Christian and acts like he’s gonna hit Sting, but then hits Nick Wayne and hits a Spear on Luchasaurus and then another on Nick Wayne. Adam shakes Darby and Stings end to end WrestleDream.