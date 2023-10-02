News and Notes from the WrestleDream media scrum

– During the WrestleDream media scrum, Tony Khan said that he’s interested in former Pro Wrestling NOAH wrestler Katsuhiko Nakajima and that he’s heard that Nakajima is interested in wrestling in AEW.

– Katsuyori Shibata was asked if he’s still contracted to New Japan and if he will commit to AEW/ROH. Shibata used his translator to say that if Tony Khan wants him, he’s ready to commit. Orange Cassidy also put Shibata over as a locker room leader.

– Bryan Danielson says he and Jimmy Jacobs were discussing “the illusion of free will”. Still not convinced that he was the better technical wrestler despite winning. His hand and wrist are “super swollen”. Is happy to finally have had a good match in Seattle as all his WWE matches were short. Says he has no official role on Collision. He stays through the ROH tapings because he wants to know who’s doing good work and scout the indie talent that shows up.

Puts over Bryan Keith because he finally saw him in person. Brings up Aubrey Edwards in the crowd crying at his retirement speech and was happy to share a moment with her in the match tonight and is grateful that she was the ref in his match tonight. Bryan says Brie Bella is the boss in the family and that if she wants to come to AEW and wrestle, then it’ll get done. Was very happy to hear Josh Barnett tell him that he loved his match, especially since he hasn’t seen Barnett since 2003-2004.

– Christian Cage says he doesn’t need applause as he knows how good he is. He’s asked about Adam Copeland showing up, says Luchasaurus is still his only friend. Doesn’t care that Copeland showed up, was surprised though. Christian says he’s made the TNT Title more prestigious than the world title and made it main event tonight. Christian says he’s never seen Nick Wayne wrestle and asked Bryan Alvarez if he wrestled and assumes Alvarez sucked at wrestling and wants to know what star rating he’s going to give. Christian says he will mold Wayne to take over everything from him when he’s gone. Christian wants to know if there’s any intelligent questions. Was asked about taking a part the ring. Christian said he said he did it to hurt Darby. TK said that taking apart the mat was something Darby would do and thought he would out wrestle Darby like he said he would. Christian said he never said that. He says it’s his civil duty to guide the young wrestlers in AEW to a bright future.

– Swerve Strickland says he knew he was a star when he came out at Revolution and was given his contract the second he walked in instead of an introduction match. Believes you can’t mention AEW without mentioning him. Wants dirt sheets to show up to and support DEFY or other Seattle shows and find these new stars and write articles of these stars so that those wrestlers can get the attention and for it to be easier for them to get noticed so that those indie wrestlers don’t have to struggle like he did.

Says he’s “real” and that he’s not playing a character and that if it resonates with people that look like him, then he’s happy to connect to his culture. Swerve tells TK that he knows what he can do for his company. TK brings up that during Swerve’s debut back in 2022, Jericho approached TK and wanted to know more about Swerve. Fast forward to now, Jericho believes Swerve is one of the best in the world. Khan believes Swerve will have a lot more accomplishments.

– MJF didn’t say anything too much. Put over the AEW roster with how stacked the talent is and calls it an “Embarrassment of Riches”. Chastised Bryan Alvarez for calling his Handicap Match a “gimmick match” and said that they’re wrestlers who go out there and if anything they do entertains the fans, regardless of how silly it is, then they means they’re doing their job and that it’s more than a gimmick. He also accidentally called Adam Copeland, “Edge”.

– Chris Jericho says that he and Kenny Omega’s Tag name is the “Golden Jets” and he’s legally trademarked it for any future uses. Kenny Omega says they showed they can run a variety wrestling show where matches are different but also entertaining. Mentions how you had the technical grounded Brya/ZSJ match, the high flying with their Trios match and the chaos of the main event.

Jericho says he originally told Vince he’d never work anywhere else. Then the Tokyo Dome and AEW happened and it opened up a whole new world of places he’s never worked before. TK announced Golden Jets vs Don Callis Family members Konosuke Takeshita & Sammy Guevara. Jericho put over Daniel Garcia and Kenny Omega put over Swerve Strickland and called him humble. Omega says he praises Swerve after all his matches. This was a response to which wrestlers do they feel have bright futures in AEW. Omega also put over Kip Sabian, The Butcher & The Blade as wrestlers you can count on, even if they don’t win every week. Both men put over how much Julia Hart has improved.

Omega says one of the best parts of AEW is that even if someone gets injured or life happens there’s someone who can step up. Says he focuses more on watching others than himself and that could explain why his recent win/loss record is bad.