New Promotion ASE Announced

Darius Lockhart has launched his own promotion ASE, which will hold its first show in December. Lockhart announced the formation of the wrestling company on Thursday, noting that the promotion will run Charlotte and hold its first event on December 1st. The promotion’s name is pronaounced ah-SHAY and in a trailer for the Black-owned company, it notes that the word means “life/force energy” and “the power that makes things happen and produces change.”

The announcement reads:

Lockheart Curates New Flavor For Pro Wrestling

A new black-owned Pro Wrestling company, ASE, is looking to revive the culture of the sport in Charlotte, NC, while also creating a more diverse landscape. ASÉ will run its first show at The Historic Grady Cole Center on December 1, 2023. The company is the brain-child of Charlotte native and 10- year professional wrestling veteran Darius Lockhart, who’s been featured in the ring on NWA, AEW and internationally.

“As a student of the game and a lover of Pro Wrestling since the age of 12, 1 noticed the people who are running the show didn’t always look as diverse as the people working for them in the ring.” Lockhart said. “I want to combat marginalization through Pro Wrestling.”

What: ASÉ’s debut event

Where: Grady Cole Center, on the campus of Central Piedmont Community

College, Friday December 1st, 2023 at 7:30pm. Charlotte, NC

Media availability; Darius Lockhart (Owner, Pro Wrestler)

Along with providing a new platform for pro wrestlers, Lockhart plans to infuse Charlotte pop culture into the company’s shows. Grammy nominated Dreamville Hip Hop Artist and Charlotte native Lute will be performing live.

Former World Champion and Impact Star Jonathan Gresham, Ring Of Honor Star and current Pan-African World Diaspora Wrestling Champion Trish Adora. New Japan Pro Wrestling star Kevin Knight, Japanese Wrestling Legend Aja Kong, and WWE Hall of Famer D’Lo Brown on commentary and many more will also be on hand to wrestle. More will be announced soon.