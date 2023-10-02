More on Edge jumping to AEW

– Adam Copeland makes his All Elite Wrestling in-ring debut on the October 10th AEW “Dynamite: Title Tuesday” on October 10th in Kansas City Luchasaurus.

– WWE abandoned the trademark on Rated R back in 2020. So AEW and Adam Copeland is free to use it as he wishes.

– Tony Khan says Copeland will be full time in AEW and will wrestle regularly.

– Copeland name drops Samoa Joe, Sting, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, Claudio Castagnoli, Swerve Strickland and Nick Wayne as wrestlers he’d would like to face in AEW.

Says there are so many possible matches that he missed out on before.

This Wednesday, a new era in @AEW begins at the 4th Anniversary Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! For the first time ever on @AEWonTV, we'll hear from "The Rated R Superstar" Adam Copeland @EdgeRatedR THIS WEDNESDAY on @TBSNetwork 8pm ET/7pm CT after he arrived at #AEWWrestleDream! pic.twitter.com/gsVGv9sMR3 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 2, 2023