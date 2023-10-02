Lynch scheduled to defend NXT Women’s title, Jax returns to the ring on Raw tonight

UPDATE: It looks like Becky Lynch has not been medically cleared for tonight according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful so the scheduled match against Tegan Nox will not be taking place. WWE is still advertising her match as of this writing.

A few matches have been already announced for tonight’s Monday Night Raw which will be live from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

NXT Women’s champion Becky Lynch will be defending her title against Tegan Nox just 48 hours after she successfully beat Tiffany Stratton in an extreme rules match at NXT No Mercy.

Nia Jax, who recently returned to WWE, will be having her first match against Shayna Baszler, Damian Priest takes on Jey Uso, and Xavier Woods battles Ivar.

Plus, WWE Intercontinental champion Gunther and Tommaso Ciampa will be signing their contract for their match while Drew McIntyre will once again be a guest on MizTV.

slated:

• “Main Event” Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

• Becky Lynch vs. Tegan Nox for the NXT Women’s Title

• Gunther & Ciampa – Intercontinental Title Contract Signing

• Shayna Baszler vs. Nia Jax

• Miz TV with Drew McIntyre

• Xavier Woods vs. Ivar