Darby Allin suffers arm injury at WrestleDream

Darby Allin showed up to the post-WrestleDream pay-per-view media scrum with his arm in a sling after he got injured during the main event match with Christian Cage.

Allin noted that he was going to get an x-ray and see how bad the damage is. The young star is notorious for some whacky, dangerous spots and it’s likely that his injury came when Christian body slammed him from the top of the apron onto the steel steps outside.

Speaking of Darby Allin, the teaser video with Adam Copeland which aired before he came out through the curtain was filmed with Allin and he noted that he met Copeland for the first time earlier this week.

Apart from Copeland’s arrival, Allin has also been directly involved with the arrivals of Sting and CM Punk, something that says a lot about how the company feels about him.