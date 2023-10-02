Big Title Match, Appearance Set For WWE NXT

You can officially pencil in a big match and appearance for this week’s episode of WWE NXT.

On this week’s WWE Fastlane 2023 “go-home” episode of WWE Monday Night Raw from San Jose, CA., it was announced that Becky Lynch will be appearing on the post-No Mercy episode of NXT on USA on Tuesday night.

Additionally, it was announced that Trick Williams will put his newly won NXT North American Championship on-the-line in a rematch against Dominik Mysterio.

Tuesday night, October 3, 2023 for live WWE NXT results coverage from Orlando, FL.