AEW selling Rated R Superstar merchandise

Adam Copeland will be appearing weekly on AEW television and will be wrestling “a lot” as part of his full-time deal with AEW.

The former WWE champion was the first one the face the press in the media scrum following the WrestleDream pay-per-view and said that when he came out for his spot, he “felt free” and it “felt fun” and he got the same feeling when he would come out for his matches during his indie days.

Copeland will be appearing on Dynamite on Wednesday for an in-ring promo and will have his first match the following week on Dynamite on Title Tuesday when AEW goes head-to-head with NXT. Copeland’s first opponent will be Luchasaurus.

AEW has already released merchandise for Copeland bearing the term Rated R Superstar, the same gimmick he used in WWE. WWE abandoned the trademark for the term in 2020 so AEW is free to use it. There is currently no trademark pending for the term from anyone.

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan said that since Copeland has a great relationship with Alter Bridge, they were able to use the song and save some money in licensing fees in the process as well.