Adam Copeland’s arrival video brings in the views for AEW

The video of Adam Copeland making his debut at WrestleDream was a big hit on social media and the company now hopes that those views port to television when he starts on Dynamite on Wednesday.

The video on YouTube drew over 2 million views in 12 hours while the video posted on X had an additional 2.6 million views. AEW has not had these kind of numbers since the arrival of CM Punk.

AEW also trended on Google Trends with 20K+ searches for the pay-per-view, which is pretty low but they did get on the chart at least. Copeland on his own did not crack the chart despite the publicity surrounding his debut.