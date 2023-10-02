Adam Copeland comments on his AEW Debut

Adam Copeland made his AEW debut at WrestleDream, and he spoke about the move in the post-show scrum including confirming that he’s full-time with the company. Copeland kicked off the media scrum with Tony Khan, who announced that Copeland had signed with the company. Khan noted that Copeland was a full-time member of the AEW roster and will be competing regularly, and appearing on a weekly basis.

Khan also noted that Copeland will be on this week’s Dynamite to speak, and will appear on Collision on Saturday. He will be competing against Luchasaurs at AEW Dynamite on October 10th.

On making his AEW debut: “Part of coming here is that I wanted to contribute. I wanted to help, and I just felt like here, I’d really be able to do that and have the opportunity to do that. And I look at an entire fresh roster of faces, and so many talent that I’ve never laid hands on before. And that to me, as a person who’s driven by challenges? That for me was the biggest thing. Like, I’ve never been in the ring with Samoa Joe. I’ve never stood in the ring with Sting before tonight. After 31 years in the industry, that’s never happened. And then I see a guy like Nick Wayne, or I see Swerve [Strickland]. There’s so many possibilities here. And for me at this stage in my career, that is so enticing. That is so exciting.”

On how he feels making the move to AEW: “You know, I said it out there. After the fact when I came back out here tonight, I felt free. That’s just the world that popped [in my head], I felt free. And it felt fun. And I felt almost like the same feeling I would have when I would come out for my indie shows back when I was either Adam Impact or Sexton Hardcastle or something. And it was this brand new thing that I always wanted to do, and that feeling, I felt it out there tonight. And that, at this stage in my career to feel that? That’s special. That’s — man, like come on! Thirty-one years in and to feel that way? That’s a gift. This is all I ever wanted to do, and it feels like an opportunity to come in and not just come in every three months. I’m gonna be there every week. I’m a full-time guy. And I want to do that for as long as that is possible, because I feel like that is how I can help the most. And more than anything, that’s what I’m here to do.”

On his planned appearance at this week’s Dynamite: “Yeah, I’ll give the mission statement. And kind of explain what happened here tonight, and what my thought process there because there were a lot of different things going on emotionally out there tonight. Like, if you can’t tell I feel really excited. And I feel like a little kid again, and this is the best gig in the world.”