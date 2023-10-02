9/29/23 WWE Smackdown Viewership

The viewership numbers are in for the September 29th edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

According to SportsTVRatings, the episode drew 2,303,000 viewers overnight, an increase of 3% from the previous week’s number of 2,227,000. They scored a rating of 0.60 (791,000) in the 18-49 demographic, which was down 4% from the previous weeks key demo rating of 0.62.

SmackDown continued to build to WWE Fastlane, which takes place this Saturday in Connecticut. The show confirmed that LA Knight will be teaming with John Cena to battle Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa from The Bloodline.

