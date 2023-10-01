WWE Supershow Results / San Francisco, Ca / Sat Sep 30, 2023 /

The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER d Chad Gable using a powerbomb.

LA Knight d Austin Theory with the BFT.

Nia Jax d Zoey Stark.

Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest in a San Francisco Street Fight. The Judgment Day tries to interfere, but Jey Uso makes the save for Rhodes.

Bronson Reed d Otis (w/ Maxxine Du Pri) using the tsunami.

WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky d Charlotte Flair, reversing the figure 4 into an inside cradle pin.

WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins d The Miz.

