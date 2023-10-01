WWE Supershow Results / San Francisco, Ca / Sat Sep 30, 2023 /
The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods d The Imperium: Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci.
WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER d Chad Gable using a powerbomb.
LA Knight d Austin Theory with the BFT.
Nia Jax d Zoey Stark.
Cody Rhodes d Damian Priest in a San Francisco Street Fight. The Judgment Day tries to interfere, but Jey Uso makes the save for Rhodes.
Bronson Reed d Otis (w/ Maxxine Du Pri) using the tsunami.
WWE Women’s Champion Iyo Sky d Charlotte Flair, reversing the figure 4 into an inside cradle pin.
WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins d The Miz.
CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM. COM