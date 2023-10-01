WrestleDream 2023 live on pay-per-view tonight

Live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington, AEW presents WrestleDream 2023 on pay-per-view. The full card is as follows:

PPV: Christian Cage vs Darby Allin for the AEW TNT title; FTR vs Aussie Open for the AEW World Tag Team titles; Kris Statlander vs Julia Hart for the AEW TBS title; Eddie Kingston vs Katsuyori Shibata for the ROH World Championship and Strong Openweight titles; MJF vs The Righteous in a 2-on-1 handicap match for the ROH World Tag Team titles; Bryan Danielson vs Zack Sabre Jr; “Hangman” Adam Page vs Swerve Strickland; Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega, and Kota Ibushi vs Konosuke Takeshita, Sammy Guevara, and Will Ospreay in a six-man tag team match; Ricky Starks vs Wheeler Yuta; The Young Bucks vs The Gunns vs The Lucha Brothers vs Orange Cassidy and Hook in a four-way tag team match for a future AEW World Tag Team title shot.

ZERO HOUR: The Acclaimed and Billy Gunn vs Shane Haste, Mikey Nicholls, and Bad Dude Tito in a trios match for the AEW World Trios titles; Luchasaurus vs Nick Wayne; Josh Barnett vs Claudio Castagnoli ; Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Diamante, and Mercedes Martinez vs Satoshi Kojima, Keith Lee, Athena, and Billie Starkz in an eight-person mixed tag team match.

WrestleDream is available on traditional pay-per-view and streaming on Bleacher Report in North American and FITE.TV internationally.